Sean McVay Offers New Update On Matthew Stafford Amid Scary Injury

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks with Matthew Stafford #9 prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

With Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford done for the year with an injury, fans are understandably concerned that he might not be ready to play next season.

On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay attempted to assuage fears that Stafford is headed towards an extended recovery.

Speaking to the media, he said that the spinal cord contusion Stafford suffered will not need any sort of invasive procedure. McVay stated that he expects Stafford to have "a healthy offseason" and be ready for the next season.

The 2022 season for Stafford ends as one of the least efficient of his otherwise solid career. He had a career-low 3.3-percent touchdown rate and his lowest yards per game total in over a decade.

The Rams owe Matthew Stafford a ton of money over the next few years. He's basically uncuttable for the next three years.

But if Stafford is already regressing, the Rams might be forced to start looking into other options at quarterback. Unfortunately, they don't have any high draft picks in the near future to get a top prospect.

If Stafford isn't as healthy as McVay says he'll be come the offseason, the Rams might be in the market for a new signal-caller. Perhaps they'll turn to Baker Mayfield next year after his heroics last night.

Who will be the starter on the Rams to start the 2023 season?