Sean McVay’s Reaction To The Rams’ Loss Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Rams were eliminated from postseason contention in brutal fashion on Saturday night. Sean McVay’s team suffered a last-second loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Los Angeles and San Francisco were tied with under a minute to play, before Jimmy Garoppolo connected on a long pass deep inside Rams’ territory.

The 49ers were then able to run down the clock, setting up a game-winning field goal. Robbie Gould connected on a 33-yard kick for the win, 34-31.

McVay looked stunned on the sideline as his team was eliminated from the playoffs. His reaction has since gone viral on social media.

It’s been a disappointing season for the Rams, who followed up a loss in the Super Bowl with a non-playoff season.

“I’m proud of the way we battled and fought, but I’m sick that we didn’t come out with the result, and I’m sick that we won’t be in the postseason,” McVay told NFL.com after the loss. “Our season will end next week, and it’s a sickening feeling — and one that will drive me… Every. Single. Freaking. Day… until next season arrives, and we finally get to come out and take another swing.”

Los Angeles dropped to 8-7 with the loss. The Rams will finish the year next Sunday against Arizona.