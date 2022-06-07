Sean McVay Reacts To Aaron Donald's New Contract

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts with Aaron Donald #99 during the second half of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Aaron Donald isn't retiring just yet.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Rams restructured the final three years of the star defensive tackle's contract. He's now set to earn $95 million over the next three seasons after receiving a seismic $40 million raise.

Following months of uncertainty regarding the three-time Defensive Player of the Year's future, Rams head coach Sean McVay is ecstatic to see Donald get paid.

"It’s not great news, it’s phenomenal, outstanding…” McVay said on SiriusXM, via ESPN's Sarah Barshop. “It’s a big deal. He is truly one of one in my opinion.”

Donald has earned All Pro honors in each of the last seven seasons with double-digit sacks in each of the last five years. He led McVay's Rams to a championship with 3.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits in four playoff wins.

Like Donald, retirement rumors swirled around McVay, but the 36-year-old turned down broadcasting opportunities to stay with the Rams.

Both Donald and McVay will return as the Rams look to become the first team since the 2004 and 2005 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowl championships.