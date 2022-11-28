Sean McVay Reacts To Scary Sideline Incident On Sunday
Los Angeles Rams Sean McVay avoided a very serious injury during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
In the first half, tight end Roger Carter was running onto the field from the sideline for a punt when he accidentally collided with McVay. His headset flew off as Carter hit his face/jaw area.
Some people thought that McVay potentially broke his jaw but he shut that down real quick after the game.
“I’m thinking, ‘Have a little awareness running by me.’ I mean, oh my gosh,” McVay said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “It’s really not that big a deal. I think it probably looked worse when you end up replaying it. I don’t think I broke my jaw, so I'll be fine."
It's good that he's alright because that could've been a lot worse for him.
He was able to finish the game as the Rams fell to the Chiefs by 16, 26-10. They're now 3-8 and look unlikely to make the playoffs just one season after they won Super Bowl LVI.