Sean McVay Reacts To Scary Sideline Incident On Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams Sean McVay avoided a very serious injury during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the first half, tight end Roger Carter was running onto the field from the sideline for a punt when he accidentally collided with McVay. His headset flew off as Carter hit his face/jaw area.

Some people thought that McVay potentially broke his jaw but he shut that down real quick after the game.

“I’m thinking, ‘Have a little awareness running by me.’ I mean, oh my gosh,” McVay said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “It’s really not that big a deal. I think it probably looked worse when you end up replaying it. I don’t think I broke my jaw, so I'll be fine."

It's good that he's alright because that could've been a lot worse for him.

He was able to finish the game as the Rams fell to the Chiefs by 16, 26-10. They're now 3-8 and look unlikely to make the playoffs just one season after they won Super Bowl LVI.