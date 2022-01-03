Sean McVay Reacts To Sunday’s Jalen Ramsey Incident

Rams head coach Sean McVay is trying to move past Sunday’s skirmish between Jalen Ramsey and teammate Taylor Rapp.

Ramsey threw a jab at his fellow defensive back during an argument on the Ravens’ first offensive drive. Other members of the Rams’ defensive unit tried to break the two up, but the feud still appeared to linger on the sideline.

#Rams CB Jalen Ramsey just got into it with safety Taylor Rapp. pic.twitter.com/I7UXDGKkrX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

It was just “a little bit of a mix-up,” McVay told reporters after the game. Asking the press, “Did you ever get into a fight with your brother? Yeah, you did. So, they moved on,” McVay continued. “I don’t think it affected our ability to move forward.”

Rams QB Matt Stafford also chimed in on the exchange, saying that the team has to be “better to each other” while acknowledging that tempers can flare in the heat of action.

Sean McVay just now compared Jalen Ramsey and Taylor Rapp’s altercation in first quarter to a fight between competitors and brothers. Says they’ve moved on. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 2, 2022

Neither of the defensive backs in question spoke in the postgame presser. So it’s not clear whether either player still feels a way about the other.

That said, with the playoffs right around the corner, the Rams can’t afford to fracture at this point in the season.