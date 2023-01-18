Sean McVay Reportedly Making Big Changes To Rams Staff

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced he would be coming back for the 2023 season.

There were rumors about a potential retirement, but McVay is committed to the Rams for at least one more campaign. While he's coming back, there will be significant changes around him.

According to a new report, McVay is letting go of five members of his coaching staff.

"Sean McVay returned to the Rams and staff changes were expected and some have: OL coach Kevin Carberry, Special Teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, DB Coach Jonathan Cooley, Assistant DL Skyler Jones and Defensive Assistant Lance Schulters will not be returning," ESPN's Field Yates said.

It's a significant change heading into the 2023 season, but that wasn't the only departure. Earlier this offseason, McVay allowed offensive coordinator Liam Coen to return to Kentucky in the same role.

When the Rams step on the field in 2023, they may look like the same team, but there will be major changes among the coaching staff.