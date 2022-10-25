Sean McVay Reveals 7-Word Reaction To Christian McCaffrey Trade

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The NFL world was flipped upside down last Thursday when Christian McCaffrey was traded.

The 49ers and the Carolina Panthers hooked up for a blockbuster deal that sent McCaffrey to the 49ers and second, third, and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024 to the Panthers.

This caught the attention of everyone, including Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. He only needed seven words to describe how he felt when he saw the deal:

“Oh s–t, they get another great player," McVay said.

McVay will have to go against him at least one more time this season and funny enough, it'll be this next Sunday. The Rams have already played against McCaffrey once this season and it came back in Week 6 when they beat the Panthers, 24-10.

McCaffrey was held to just 69 yards on 13 carries in that game.

The Rams will try and have that kind of success against him again on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.