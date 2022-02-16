Sean McVay Reveals His Plan For 2022 NFL Season

Rams head coach Sean McVay wants to run it back next season. Despite questions surrounding McVay and All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald’s future in Los Angeles, both said they want to “run it back” in 2022.

Taking the podium, McVay chanted “Run it back! Run it back!” along with a sea of Rams fans before turning to Donald to address the crowd.

“RUN IT BACK! RUN IT BACK!” Sean McVay and Aaron Donald are ready to repeat 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/QxqIytSxcO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 16, 2022

“We built a super team. We’re gonna bring a super team back! Why not run it back? We can be world champions again,” Donald said.

Who knows what exactly happens when more sober thoughts prevail. But for right now, both Donald and McVay seem keen on coming back.

It’s almost unimaginable that at 36-years-old, Sean McVay is ready to walk away from the game and retire. And it’s hard to believe that Aaron Donald would leave such a talented team with a good amount of money left on his deal.