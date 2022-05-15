Sean McVay Reveals How Close He Was To Actually Retiring

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Sean McVay is the youngest head coach in the NFL, but rumors swirled of him considering a switch to broadcasting.

A few months after leading the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl title, McVay discussed speculation of him leaving for a TV gig on The Rich Eisen Show.

After joking about having second thoughts when seeing Tom Brady's $375 million deal with FOX, McVay explained that the chatter started when asked if he envisioned himself as a "lifer" in coaching.

"And then I elaborated on, I don't know that I see myself doing this until I'm 70 or so because I feel like I'm 36 going on 80 somedays," McVay said. "I sure love it, but how long I'll do it ... I don't know. I mean, I couldn't be more excited about this season."

He said there's "no question" he'd be interested in a sports media opportunity down the line, but he "couldn't be happier" currently coaching the Rams.

When Rich Eisen about the "coaching grind" that he may feel, McVay said a new pursuit wouldn't necessarily be about wanting to quit coaching. However, he doesn't envision a career change anytime soon.

"At some point down the line, there's other interests that you might potentially have," McVay responded. "If I was to put a timeline on it, I am nowhere close to not wanting to coach football."

With a championship on his resume, McVay can likely keep coaching for as long as he desires. To the relief of Rams fans, he's not headed to a broadcasting booth just yet.