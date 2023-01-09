Sean McVay Reveals How He Plans On Making Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay appears to be seriously considering not returning to the team for next season. But he hasn't made his decision yet.

Speaking to the media on Monday, McVay said he intends to "reflect and (have) a lot of conversations" with his family and others to determine whether it's the right decision for him to coach in 2023. But he made it clear that any break he takes won't be a permanent retirement.



"I don't get the sense in the least bit that I'm done coaching," McVay declared.

2022 marked the first losing season of Sean McVay's career. Just 11 months ago, he was lifting the Lombardi Trophy to celebrate the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI.

Ironically, Sean McVay wouldn't be the first head coach to take a break after leading the Los Angeles Rams to a title. Dick Vermeil did the same thing the day after winning Super Bowl XXXIV back in 2000.

That retirement (at the time the second of Vermeil's career) wasn't his last ride either. He returned to the NFL in 2001 as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and coached for five more years before finally retiring as a Hall of Fame candidate.

McVay is still only 36 years old while most other coaches who leave in this manner are much older. He's got many, many more years to coach.

But he may not have many more years as coach of the Rams.