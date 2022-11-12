Sean McVay Sends Clear Message About Cam Akers' Relationship With Rams

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams calls a play during a team scrimmage at SoFi Stadium on August 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Leading up to the trade deadline, it was believed that Rams running back Cam Akers had played his last snap with Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old reportedly didn't see eye-to-eye with Sean McVay on the team's offensive philosophy and his role in it. But after failing to unload Akers before the cutoff period, he took his first carries since Week 5 in last Sunday's loss to the Bucs.

This week, Akers is expected to get even more work with Malcolm Brown down. Something that McVay talked about with reporters leading up to the game.

“He’s done good,” McVay said. “He’s done everything that we’ve asked. I thought when he ended up coming back last week, we had already had a good amount of the preparation done, but he ended up doing a great job towards the latter part of it with what he could control. I thought he contributed."

"He’s had a really good week, he’s practiced well, he’s done a great job in meetings. You can’t ask of anything other than the things that Cam’s done."

Akers was expected to be a big part of the Rams' Super Bowl defense before landing himself in the doghouse. Maybe Sunday will provide an avenue for him to regain that footing to close out the season.