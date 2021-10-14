Sean McVay Shares His Reaction To The Jon Gruden News

Now days after Jon Gruden’s resignation, reactions from around the league continue to trickle in.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who got his start in the NFL as an offensive assistant for Gruden’s Tampa Bay team in 2008, did his best to brush off questions about his former boss. But eventually, he was pushed into giving a response.

“I just think it’s a really unfortunate circumstance,” McVay said, per Sports Illustrated. “So, I’m sad for the many people that have been negatively affected, anybody that was offended by this. There’s a lot of families. There’s a lot of things that go into this and there’s a lot of people that have been affected and that’s what I’m sad about. It’s kind of a sad commentary all around and it’s an unfortunate thing that we’re even talking about it right now.”

With a close personal and professional relationship with Gruden over the years, McVay said he was “surprised” by the offensive series of emails uncovered in Monday’s report.

“I can only speak on my individual interactions with him, haven’t seen any of those types of things. We are responsible for things that we do say. I have not seen that side of him and I was surprised by that,” the 35-year-old coach said.

After his time as an offensive assistant in Tampa Bay, McVay took new roles with the Washington Football Team under Jon’s brother, Jay Gruden. These emails were uncovered in an investigation into workplace misconduct within the Washington organization.

McVay acknowledged that his uncle, Jim McVay, was copied on some of the emails sent by Gruden.

“I saw that my uncle was on some of those chains, but I can’t speak on behalf of some of the content but saddened is an appropriate word,” the Rams coach said.

McVay finished his discussion of the matter with some parting wisdom.

“I like to believe that people are innately good,” he said. “There’s mistakes that people make, that I’ve made, nobody’s perfect. I think there is something to be said for mercy, for grace, for forgiveness. I’ve been raised to love people, care about people, came from a great situation where my family taught me right from wrong. I haven’t always been perfect but I do think with the platform that I’m so fortunate and blessed to be able to have, it’s about bringing people together, building people up, helping them maximize their highest potential but also be the best person they can possibly be and that’s something I’m committed to try and do and that’s what we’ll always try an do here.”