If Sean McVay decides to walk away from the Los Angeles Rams after the Super Bowl tonight, he could have a nice job lined up in retirement.

According to a report from the New York Post, ESPN is expected to pursue the NFL head coach if he decides to retire.

“If Sean McVay walks away from sidelines after Super Bowl, ESPN will pursue him for Monday Night Football, The Post has learned,” Andrew Marchand reports.

McVay, 36, admitted this week that he’s not long for NFL coaching. He said there’s no way he’ll make it to 60 years old doing this.

While 60 is a long ways away from 36, he could retire much sooner.

“I love this so much that it’s such a passion, but I also know … what I’ve seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players,” McVay said. “I’m gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary — I have always had a dream about being able to be a father, and I can’t predict the future, you know?”

ESPN’s Monday Night Football would be a nice landing spot for McVay. After all, CBS pays Tony Romo more than basically every head coach in the NFL.

McVay did text NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday, revealing that he will be back for the 2022 regular season.

From @NFLTotalAccess: No, #Rams coach Sean McVay won't be walking away after the Super Bowl. He texted me, "I’m committed to this team and coaching." pic.twitter.com/Mt9NImDf4f — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

However, things could certainly change following the Super Bowl, especially if the Rams come out with a win.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on NBC.