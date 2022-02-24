Sean McVay coaches football and makes $8.5 million doing so. He also just won a Super Bowl. So why on earth would he leave that all behind to work in television? There’s an easy answer: better money.

Amazon reportedly plans to make a “serious” run after McVay and could give him an offer of up to $15 million to leave coaching behind and become a commentator.

“Though Rams head coach Sean McVay has said he will continue on the sidelines this year, Amazon could make a serious run at him, according to sources,” writes Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

McVay could be turning down an additional $6.5 million if he stays in the NFL and keeps coaching the Rams. Is that worth it?

Being an NFL head coach is a stressful job. It’s an every day, 24/7 responsibility coupled with intense pressure and stress. TV, on the other hand, requires a bit of preparartion for a once- or twice-a-week, three- to four-hour analysis.

Why work harder for less money when you can work less for more?

“Wouldn’t even blame him or John Lynch if they left for tv, announcer money is crazy rn,” one fan tweeted. Wouldn’t even blame him or John Lynch if they left for tv, announcer money is crazy rn https://t.co/19yCXOwz9V — 49erPaq (@paq49) February 24, 2022 “NFL coaches are way under paid. He was the main reason they won and he makes a third of what Stafford made,” a fan wrote. NFL coaches are way under paid. He was the main reason they won and he makes a third of what Stafford made.#hottake https://t.co/LZsmKMBWUo — Rick (@ricksterps) February 24, 2022 “Double the pay, half the hours half the stress, the choice appears easy,” one fan said. Double the pay, half the hours half the stress, the choice appears easy. https://t.co/8fIBq51UQt — b (@BrandonSingh18) February 24, 2022

If there’s any moment Sean McVay wants to ride off into the sunset and get into the TV business, now’s the time. Amazon is willing to pay top dollar for McVay to retire from coaching and become a commentator.

Should McVay walk away from the NFL to join Amazon’s broadcast booth?