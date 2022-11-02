Sean McVay Uses 1 Word To Describe Cam Akers Conversations

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the sidelines during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Despite requesting a trade and being a healthy scratch from the last couple of games, Rams running back Cam Akers was not traded at yesterday's trade deadline.

But Rams head coach Sean McVay told the media on Wednesday that he's spoken to Akers about his role with the team moving forward. He said that he was "encouraged" by how those conversations went and is looking forward to getting him back on the field.

“As far as playing on Sunday, I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, but we’re working through some different things,” McVay said, via ESPN's Sarah Barshop. “After we had that conversation, got a couple different things that are some options that we can potentially do moving forward. And we’ll have clarity on that as far as getting him back working with this group, or if that means exploring other avenues.”

Whether that clarity provides Akers with more touches remains to be seen. He's had only one game with more than 3.0 yards per carry this season.

As a rookie second round pick out of Florida State in 2020, Cam Akers enjoyed a late-season surge to finish as the team's leading rusher.

A torn Achilles tendon cost Akers nearly all of the 2021 season, but when he got back, he wasn't exactly blowing by defenses even though he played a big role in the team's Super Bowl run.

Akers either needs a change in usage or a change of scenery. But this relationship won't last with the status quo.