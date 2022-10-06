Sean McVay Uses 1 Word To Describe Matthew Stafford's Play

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks with Matthew Stafford #9 prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the rival San Francisco 49ers 24-9 on Monday, failing to score a touchdown in a game for the first time in ages. But Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't pointing any fingers - not at his quarterback at least.

Speaking to the media this week, McVay had one word to describe how quarterback Matthew Stafford played against the 49ers: Excellent. He believes that Stafford did "a lot of good things" and that the margin for error was small

“If you look at some of the different things that he was dealing with, I thought he played excellent,” McVay said, via ProFootballTalk. “I thought he did a lot of good things. I think the margin for error was that much smaller... I thought that was a performance that he could build on.”

Maybe it's copium, or maybe McVay is seeing something that the rest of us aren't. Whatever it is, it wasn't good enough against the 49ers - or the Buffalo Bills three weeks earlier.

It was the second week in a row that Stafford failed to throw for a touchdown in a game, after having thrown one in 20 straight regular season and four postseason games. Meanwhile, Stafford leads the NFL with six interceptions.

The Los Angeles Rams are 2-2 this season with a tough home game against the Dallas Cowboys before a seemingly easier game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

Will Stafford and the Rams rebound from Monday's performance with a win over the Cowboys this weekend?