Sean McVay Was Asked About What Odell Beckham Said Today

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. made some headlines with a tweet on Wednesday morning.

The free agent wide receiver was having a back-and-forth with a couple of people and admitted that he wanted to stay in Los Angeles but the Rams never offered him a contract.

"LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me….anything! So, IDK (I don't know) what people want me to do, I definitely know my worth, and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even though I thought I finally found that home," Beckham Jr. tweeted.

This led to a media member asking Rams head coach Sean McVay if this was true and while he didn't deny it, he did say that another offer could be coming.

This news would definitely please Beckham Jr. based on his tweet from this morning.

He still isn't expected back for another month after he tore his ACL during the Super Bowl in February. That will give the Rams enough time to formulate a new offer for him.