Sean McVay’s Old Comment About Jared Goff Is Going Viral

Sean McVay is a happy man in Los Angeles — and he made sure to make that known with his comments earlier this week.

When asked about his new quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams head coach beamed with excitement.

“I think I’ve been very happy,” McVay said, per ESPN. “Everybody says, ‘Man, you just seem like you’re in a better mood this offseason,’ and I said, ‘Damn right I am.’”

Later on in the day, McVay qualified his statements. He made sure it was known that his excitement for the 2021 squad is not a slight at former quarterback Jared Goff and that his comments were “definitely taken out of context.”

This isn’t the only time fifth-year LA coach has had to back track on his statements.

In response to his recent comments, some of McVay’s old predictions about Goff are starting to surface again. Most notably the notion that “He ain’t going anywhere.”

When asked about the possibility of replacing Goff back in 2019, McVay completely shut it down — gushing over his young QB who had just earned two straight Pro-Bowl appearances.

“He’s developed himself into [one of the top quarterbacks in the game], and you know we’ve been able to work very well together over the last couple years,” McVay said in an interview with NBC Sports LA. “I can assure you, that is not going to happen. He ain’t going anywhere. And he’s just continuing to get better. He’s coachable. He’s a young guy that’s just continuing to grow. But the talent, the makeup that he has. I think one of the best traits is mental toughness.

“I mean, clearly, he’s the No. 1 overall pick for a reason. He’s got elite ability to throw the football from different platforms. He can make all the throws. But I think what really is special about him is the way that he’s wired mentally. He’s got an elite mental toughness. An extreme security in himself that doesn’t ride the wave of the inevitable ups and downs that you face as a quarterback. And I think he’s so authentic and genuine. His players love him. You look at the way that his Cal teammates, how excited they were when he was the No. 1 overall pick. You look at the way that his teammates respond to him here. And he’s just getting better and better. I mean, this offseason he’s continued to take steps, truly becoming an extension of the coaching staff. And a huge part of our success as a team the last couple years is due to his leadership and we’re so thankful to have him and I agree, Fred, it’s insane to think that he’s going anywhere. He’s stuck with me as long as I have say.”

These comments came just before the Rams signed Goff on a massive four-year, $134 million contract — a decision that would later haunt the franchise.

After he signed his extension, the former No. 1 overall pick started to decline. His struggles to lead McVay’s offseason in 2019 and 2020 ultimately led to the blockbuster Goff-Stafford trade earlier this offseason.

With all of these comments now firmly in the rearview, McVay will look to lead the new-look Rams in 2021.