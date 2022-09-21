Sean Payton Admits He'd Coach Again: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

To the surprise of almost no one, former New Orleans Saints head coach and Super Bowl champion Sean Payton is open to the idea of coaching again in the future.

Appearing on the NewOrleans.Football podcast, Payton admitted that he hasn't closed the door on coaching again one day. He said that if he found the right situation for him to come in and take over, he be "interested in that."

"If I felt like it was the right situation, I'd be interested in that," Payton said.

Naturally, fans of many other NFL teams immediately jumped in with hopes that Payton would join their team. A few others came up with their own ideas of where the "right situation" might be:

Sean Payton served as head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006 to 2021, during which he led the team to their first Super Bowl win on top of eight other playoff appearances.

Payton went 152-89 as a head coach with a 9-8 record in the postseason. His Saints won the NFC South title seven times and had only four losing seasons.

Payton has been mentioned as a candidate for other NFL jobs even while he was still head coach of their team. The Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins were linked pretty strongly to him at times.

Will Sean Payton return to the NFL next year?