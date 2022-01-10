Sean Payton Announces Crushing Taysom Hill Injury News

The New Orleans Saints lost a playoff spot and quarterback Taysom Hill in the team’s win over Atlanta Sunday. Hill left the game early with an injured foot and now Sean Payton says it’s pretty serious.

Per Saints writer John Hendrix, the Saints coach “says that Taysom Hill will have to have a surgery on his Lisfranc injury.”

Hill walked off the field under his own power with the help of New Orleans’ training staff and went directly to the blue medical tent. After which the Saints do-it-all weapon, made his way to the tunnel, left cleat in-hand.

Hill didn’t return to the game after starting 7-9 through the air, throwing for over 100 yards and a touchdown. He also added 18 yards on the ground before his early exit.

According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Taysom Hill is expected to have two surgeries. One to install hardware that will help repair the Lisfranc injury. Followed by a smaller procedure to remove those instruments.

It’s fitting that the Saints season ends as it began, tumultuous and injury-plagued. Hopefully Hill can recover quickly from his operations and be back on the field making plays in the bayou next season.