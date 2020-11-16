Sean Payton Announces Update On Quarterback Decision

The Saints quarterback situation in still up in the air after Drew Brees’ devastating injury update on Monday.

After taking a huge shot in the first half of New Orleans’ matchup with the 49ers on Sunday, Brees told head coach Sean Payton he’d be unable to play the rest of the game. The Saints didn’t know the extent of their quarterback’s injuries until Monday when he underwent an MRI screening.

The results came back showing Brees had suffered five fractured ribs on both sides and a collapsed right lung. The diagnosis indicated that three of the five fractured ribs were broken last week against the Buccaneers, per NBC Sports PFT.

Saints’ QB Drew Brees has multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side, per @WerderEdESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2020

Brees was relieved by backup QB Jameis Winston in the second half of the Saints’ 27-13 win over San Francisco. While New Orleans did find a way to win without their Hall-of-Fame quarterback, Winston didn’t look great. The former Florida State Seminole threw 6/10 for only 63 yards in his two quarters of play.

The starting job will either come down to Winston or Taysom Hill.

Hill has taken his fair share of snaps this season as a passing, rushing and receiving threat. The triple-threat QB is more of a selective-down player while Winston more fits the role of a traditional quarterback.

When asked who would be starting on Sunday, Payton told reporters he wouldn’t reveal that information until later in the week.

Sean Payton says he won’t name a starting QB until late in the week.

Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill. — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) November 16, 2020

There hasn’t been any expected timeline released for Brees’ recovery yet. But, there are few NFL quarterbacks as tough as the 41-year-old veteran.

Saints fans can take solace in knowing Brees will be back as soon as his body lets him.

New Orleans takes on Atlanta at 1:00 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.