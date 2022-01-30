The Spun

Sean Payton Had Bold Prediction For NFL Future On Sunday

Will the National Football League actually change its overtime rules this offseason?

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton believes they might. The now-former NFL head coach voiced his opinion on Sunday night.

At the start of the Chiefs vs. Bengals AFC Championship Game overtime period, Payton made his prediction.

Of course, the Chiefs did not score a touchdown on their first possession. Instead, Patrick Mahomes was interception – defense is allowed in overtime, after all – and the Bengals went on to make a game-winning field goal.

The National Football League might still want to consider an overtime rules change, though.

