Sean Payton Had Blunt Response To Controversial Penalty Question

Saints head coach Sean Payton is no stranger to questions about controversial officiating calls (or non-calls).

On Sunday, refs threw a controversial flag for roughing the passer on New Orleans linebacker Kaden Elliss. The call erased a Marcus Williams endzone interception, which Ryan Tannehill and the Titans cashed in on four plays later.

Tennessee’s score gave the team a 13-6 halftime lead. The Titans went on to win by two points, 23-21.

.. #Saints head coach Sean Payton calls Sunday's loss to Titans "gut wrenching" .. said Sunday was difficult but have to make sure that one loss doesn't turn into two or three .. #WGNOtv — Ed Daniels (@WGNOsports) November 15, 2021

Replays showed Elliss did not make contact with the head area of Tennessee’s QB. When asked about the referee’s decision to throw the questionable flag, Payton snapped.

“There wasn’t an explanation, what do you want me to say?” the 57-year-old coach responded.

“You want my opinion on it? No. No opinion on it. Next question.”

Gene Steratore, who serves as a rules expert for CBS’ broadcasts, even said the referee didn’t have a great vantage point of the play and should’ve asked for help.

Sean Payton said he received no explanation from the officiating crew on the controversial roughing the passer penalty on Kaden Elliss. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) November 14, 2021

“What you hope for in that play is that the umpire, who is in the offensive backfield and has the opposite angle, can come and talk to you there and walk you through that and hopefully get you to pick that up,” explained Steratore.

“So you get the right call at the end of the day, because that is not roughing the passer, in my opinion.”