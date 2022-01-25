The Spun

Sean Payton Had Gift For Saints Owner On Tuesday

A closeup of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton wearing a black visor.NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has reportedly given a parting gift to team owner Gayle Benson.

According to NFL Network insider Andrew Siciliano, the longtime Saints leader gifted Benson a traditional New Orleans King Cake after he decided to step away from the organization.

Siciliano compared the gesture to “Biscuits with the Boss” from the popular TV show Ted Lasso.

Earlier today, bombshell reports indicated that Sean Payton is stepping away from the Saints franchise. Through 15 years with the organization, the veteran head coach collected a 152-89 record and a Super Bowl title in 2009.

Yesterday, Benson acknowledged that Payton’s status with the franchise was uncertain moving forward.

“I don’t think any of us know, but he’ll let us know soon enough,” she said, per ESPN.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is currently considered the favorite to replace Payton this coming season.

