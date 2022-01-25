Sean Payton Had Gift For Saints Owner On Tuesday

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has reportedly given a parting gift to team owner Gayle Benson.

According to NFL Network insider Andrew Siciliano, the longtime Saints leader gifted Benson a traditional New Orleans King Cake after he decided to step away from the organization.

Siciliano compared the gesture to “Biscuits with the Boss” from the popular TV show Ted Lasso.

Sean Payton is channeling @TedLasso. He just gave Saints owner Gayle Benson a box with a mini King Cake. No biscuits, King Cake. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 25, 2022

Earlier today, bombshell reports indicated that Sean Payton is stepping away from the Saints franchise. Through 15 years with the organization, the veteran head coach collected a 152-89 record and a Super Bowl title in 2009.

Yesterday, Benson acknowledged that Payton’s status with the franchise was uncertain moving forward.

“I don’t think any of us know, but he’ll let us know soon enough,” she said, per ESPN.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is currently considered the favorite to replace Payton this coming season.