Sean Payton Has Blunt Reaction To Terrible Call From Saints-Cowboys Game

Saints head coach Sean Payton wasn’t happy about the brutal blindside block call that went against his team.

Saints tight end Garrett Griffin was making a regular block on Cowboys defensive back Jayron Kearse while Hill dropped back to pass and the play was called back due to that call.

NFL fans on social media didn’t like the call and analyst Troy Aikman also blasted it after the replay came through.

Payton confirmed to the media after the game that he’s not familiar with that type of block.

“I’m not real familiar with that type of block on that situation. It’s unfamiliar,” Payton said.

Payton was calmer in that situation after he was seen screaming on the sidelines to the officials after the call was made. It’s likely that he didn’t want to get a fine if he really spoke his mind on it to the media.

New Orleans dropped its fifth in a row and dropped to 5-7 as its playoff hopes are fading fast.

Starting Taysom Hill at quarterback didn’t work as he threw for 264 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions, one of which was a pick-six by Carlos Watkins.

The Saints will be back in action next Sunday against the New York Jets.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.