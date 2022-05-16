Sean Payton Has Reportedly Landed Job For 2022 Season

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Despite stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints at the end of the 2021 season, Sean Payton is staying fairly close to the game of football via his new job.

According to ProFootballTalk, Payton has taken a job at Fox. He will be working in the Fox studio and may be a part-time replacement for FOX NFL Sunday star Jimmy Johnson.

PFT speculates that the deal will only be for one year. Payton was reportedly interested in becoming head coach of the Miami Dolphins and was recently linked to the Carolina Panthers.

Suffice it to say, people aren't convinced that Payton is staying retired. He may only need one year before returning to the NFL in some form or another.

But for now, he'll be a regular on Fox for the 2022 NFL season.

In 16 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton changed the fortunes of the once snakebitten franchise forever.

Payton led the Saints to nine playoff appearances, seven NFC South titles, three NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl win in 2009. He is 152-89, making him the winningest coach in franchise history.

While most of his success came with Drew Brees as his starting quarterback, Payton found ways to win in a wide variety of ways.

If or when Sean Payton is ready to return to the NFL, he'll be welcomed with open arms (and wide open wallets from NFL owners).