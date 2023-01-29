Sean Payton Has Telling Comment On His Future Plans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 25: Sean Payton former head coach of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the third quarter of an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on October 25, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Sean Payton has been a busy man over the past couple of weeks.

In addition to working for FOX during the NFL playoffs, he's been doing some head-coaching interviews for some teams, including the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans.

Some of the gigs have already been filled, which has led some pundits to speculate that Payton won't coach next season. However, Payton threw some cold water on that when he spoke during FOX's pregame coverage of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

“I think in the next week we’re going to know a lot more," Payton said, via Nick Underhill.

Payton is still in consideration for both the Broncos' and Texans' jobs even though the Texans see DeMeco Ryans as their top candidate, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It remains to be seen if he gets back into coaching for next season or if he takes another year off to wait for other jobs to open up.