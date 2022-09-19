Sean Payton Has Honest Admission About Yesterday's Saints Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

It wasn't a big shock when Sean Payton decided to step away from coaching after last season.

It had been a rumor for the last couple of years and it finally came true when the Saints' 2021 season came to an end.

A full year hasn't even gone by yet and Payton is already missing coaching.

He spoke with The Herd's Colin Cowherd on Monday afternoon and said that he had FOMO while watching the Saints-Bucs game on Sunday afternoon.

"Yesterday was the first day since I retired that I had FOMO. I honestly was missing out. It bothered me I wasn't a part of that," Payton said.

There was another big brawl between the Bucs and Saints during Sunday's games.

Marshon Lattimore and Tom Brady exchanged some words before Mike Evans came over and brutally shoved him.

That led to more pushing and shoving before both Lattimore and Evans got ejected.

Evans was then suspended for next Sunday's contest against the Green Bay Packers after the league reviewed the situation on Monday.

Even though Payton isn't on a sideline right now, there's a chance that he could return to one after this season once some jobs open up.