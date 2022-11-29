Sean Payton Is Predicting A Major Change For NFL Draft

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton made a comment that had the football world talking.

He thinks it's just a matter of time before the NFL moves to a lottery system for the draft. Payton also named the player he thinks could help change the rules for the NFL draft.

During his appearance on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, he suggested that USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the kind of player NFL teams tank for. In order to avoid that, a possible lottery system could be coming in the near future.

"At some point, we're going to move to a lottery system in the NFL. This is a player that possibly does that," Payton said on the show.

Williams is lighting it up for USC and has the Trojans in the College Football Playoff conversation. He'll likely be a Heisman Trophy finalist this year, but isn't draft eligible until 2024.

Will the NFL move to a lottery system?