Sean Payton Lands A TV Job: NFL World Reacts

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has landed a new job with Fox Sports.

Payton is set to be a studio analyst with Fox for the 2022 NFL season. He'll be joining the Fox NFL Sunday crew on off days when Jimmy Johnson isn't there, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

It also sounds like it could be a one-year deal for Payton, per Florio. That could mean that he wants to dip his toes back into coaching after being an analyst for a year.

The NFL world had some interesting reactions to this news.

Payton coached the Saints for 15 seasons and finished with a 152-89 regular-season record. He also led the Saints to their only Super Bowl in 2009 over the Indianapolis Colts.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen ended up taking over for him after he announced he was stepping down after the season.