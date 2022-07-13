Sean Payton Linked To 3 Teams: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Sean Payton chose to step away from the Saints (and the game of football) back in January. But most believe the Super Bowl-winning coach is destined to make a return.

If/when he does, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, there are three teams that could reportedly draw his interest: the Chargers, Cowboys and Dolphins.

The NFL world reacted to the Payton speculation on Wednesday.

"Yeah if we don't make a playoff run bye Staley hello Sean Payton," a Justin Herbert fan tweeted.

"GIVE ME 1st ROUND PICKS GALORE," replied a Saints fan.

"He's 1000% going to Dallas."

"Don’t matter where he goes just send the Saints Picks," another said. "Thanks in advance."

"They better bring those picks to the table," tweeted John Hendrix.

"Didn’t Miami hire a new coach this year?" asked Saints reporter Nick Underhill.

This will definitely be one to watch throughout the season.