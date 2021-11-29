The Spun

Sean Payton Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Very Clear

A closeup of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton wearing a black visor.NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NFL teams haven’t had much success getting in the way of Micah Parsons in recent weeks. The Dallas Cowboys rookie has been an absolute terror rushing the passer this season.

Thursday night, the New Orleans Saints will attempt to slow him down.

On Sunday, Saints head coach Micah Parsons made his opinion on the Dallas Cowboys rookie extremely clear.

“He jumps off the tape at you. I think more recently at the end position. He’s impressive when he rushes, obviously when he plays at linebacker the same way. I think when he gets on the tackles, though, and is rushing, he’s a handful,” the Saints head coach said.

Thursday night should be a fun one.

The Cowboys and the Saints are kicking off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX and NFL Network.

