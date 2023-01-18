Sean Payton Meeting With Another NFL Team On Friday

The Sean Payton coaching sweepstakes is in full swing.

On Monday, Payton sat down with the Houston Texans. On Tuesday, the former Saints head coach took a visit with the Denver Broncos. Now, he's off to New York for a meeting with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper.

"Sean Payton will meet with Panthers owner David Tepper in Manhattan, New York on Friday," ESPN's Dianna Russini reports.

Payton retired from the NFL after the 2021 season, but he remains under contract with the Saints through 2024. Any team interested in interviewing the veteran head coach must first get permission from the New Orleans franchise.

The Panthers are on the hunt for their next head coach after firing Matt Rhule midway through the 2022 season. Interim leader Steve Wilks did a decent job with the team during his time at the helm, but the Panthers have made it very clear that they're exploring other options.

Stay tuned for updates on this Sean Payton saga.