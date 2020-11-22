Sean Payton Reportedly Has 1 Main Reason For Starting Taysom Hill

The New Orleans Saints are expected to start Taysom Hill at the quarterback spot on Sunday in Drew Brees’ absence.

Brees is out for multiple weeks with several fractured ribs. He’s been placed on the IR and can return in three weeks. However, he could be out for longer.

New Orleans played Jameis Winston in backup duty last weekend. Winston helped the Saints secure a win over the San Francisco 49ers. However, Sean Payton is expected to go with Hill on Sunday.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, he has one main reason for doing so.

Payton “just wants to know” if Hill can be the longterm answer at the quarterback position. He signed a big contract extension in New Orleans last offseason.

Of all the reasons to start Taysom Hill over Jameis Winston, one stands out: #Saints coach Sean Payton “just wants to know,” those close to him say. Is Hill the next franchise QB? The evaluation starts today. A look at what’s next: https://t.co/rMsx7qEooc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2020

FOX NFL analyst Troy Aikman isn’t surprised by the decision.

“Yeah, I’m not surprised by that,” Aikman said on The Rich Eisen Show. “Because when we talked to Sean early in the season, they did sign Taysom to a pretty good contract coming into this year. And Taysom wants to play quarterback.”

Aikman continued.

“And the idea was, they were paying him this money in the event something happens to Drew, he can take over. And when Drew retires. What Sean had said to us was, that if Drew Brees went down in-game like he did last week, then Jameis Winston would be the guy who would come in off the bench, because they game-planned for Taysom Hill to be the ‘Swiss Army knife’ and do all his different things.

“But then going forward if Brees was going to miss games, multiple games, then Taysom would be the guy because then they would game plan with him as the quarterback,” Aikman said.

New Orleans and Hill are scheduled to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.