Sean Payton Picks Cowboys To Win: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

No longer on the sideline in New Orleans, former Saints head coach Sean Payton is set to begin his first NFL season as a studio analyst.

On Tuesday, Payton appeared on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams" show, and picked the Cowboys to win their Week 1 matchup against the Bucs, lauding what Dallas did last season without mentioning Mike McCarthy.

I like Dallas in this game. I think Dallas' defense is improved again. I think Dan [Quinn] does a great job, those guys play with great speed to the football. They'll turn it over... I like them winning this game.

The NFL world reacted to Sean's pick on social media.

"Sean already lobbying for that job," one user replied.

"Staying in Jerry’s good graces. Smart man…"

"I like him coaching us next season too..." a Cowboys fan replied.

"Cowboys head coach in 2023."

Payton has been rumored to make a possible return to Big D after his coaching hiatus.