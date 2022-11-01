Sean Payton Praying For Mike Zimmer's Family On Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Adam Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, passed away this Monday. He was 38 years old.

The NFL world learned about Zimmer's death on Tuesday morning. His sister, Corri Zimmer White, shared this heartbreaking news on her Instagram account.

Zimmer started his coaching career in 2006 with the Saints. He was their assistant linebackers coach through the 2009 season.

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton posted a brief message on Twitter regarding Zimmer's death.

"Heartbreaking news this morning. RIP Adam Zimmer," he tweeted. "Prayers to his family."

Zimmer also had coaching stints with the Bengals, Chiefs and Vikings. He was helping Cincinnati out this season as an offensive analyst.

The Bengals released a heartfelt statement on this loss.

"Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news," Bengals president Mike Brown said. "Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us -- they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time."