Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins.

Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.

"I think at some point we'll see Tua [benched] in Miami. I think at some point- and they played well [Sunday] with Tua. But Teddy Bridgewater, I've had before, he's an outstanding player," Payton said.

"And I think that's one of the unique things this year," the former coach continued. "I counted eight teams where I believe we're gonna see multiple quarterbacks play, not relative to injury. But just a controversy, if you will."

Tua helped lead the Dolphins to a 20-7 win over Bill Belichick and the Patriots, completing a fairly clean 23-of-33 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown.

It's a make-or-break year for the former No. 5 overall pick and Teddy Bridgewater is a proven vet that can win some games in this league. We'll see what happens if Tua slips.