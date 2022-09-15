Sean Payton Predicts Tua Benching: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Some NFL analysts believe this is the year Tua Tagovailoa finally proves himself as a reliable starting quarterback in the league.

Sean Payton is not on of those people.

During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the former New Orleans head coach predicted a future benching for Tua sometime this season.

"I think at some point we'll see two [quarterbacks] in Miami," Payton said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this prediction.

"I don’t give a damn what the guy who thought Taysom Hill was good quarterback thinks about Tua," one fan wrote.

"I’m glad Mike McDaniel is our head coach and not this guy," another said.

"Doesn't Sean read Dolphins Twitter? He doesn't know Tua is going to lead them to the division title?" another added.

This prediction could've been a reality. Earlier this year, the Dolphins organization had "impermissible communications" with Payton about becoming the next head coach in Miami while he was still under contract with the Saints.

Payton coached Tua's backup, Teddy Bridgewater, for two seasons in New Orleans (2018-19).

Tua threw for 270 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on 23/33 passing during the Dolphins' season-opening win over the Patriots this past Sunday.