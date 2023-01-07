Sean Payton Predicts When He'll Work Together With Tom Brady

FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints shakes hands with quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots following the Patriots 30-27 win at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Just a few months ago a story broke that stunned the football world and led to a forfeited draft pick.

Multiple reports suggested the Miami Dolphins wanted to poach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints and pair him with quarterback Tom Brady. The Dolphins were popped for tampering and forfeited a first-round pick.

However, the rumors of the duo potentially working together haven't gone away. Payton and Brady are both free to choose their next team, but will they pair up in the NFL?

Unfortunately, it doesn't sound likely. During an appearance on "The Season with Peter Schrager," Payton predicted he'll work together with Brady at Fox.

"I’m gonna predict, there’s a good chance if we work together, it’s going to be at Fox," he said during the interview.

That's not exactly what fans were hoping to hear, but it does seem like the most logical landing spot for both.

Will Brady and Payton both be in the NFL next season?