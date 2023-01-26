Sean Payton Reportedly Has 1 Main Problem With Broncos

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The first domino fell in the NFL's head coaching carousel with the Carolina Panthers hiring Frank Reich. But that could have a major impact on where Sean Payton goes due to an alleged problem he has with another team.

According to NFL insider Mark Maske of the New York Post, there was "an issue" with Payton's interview for the Denver Broncos coaching job. Per the report, while Payton was eager to coach Russell Wilson and the Broncos' superb defense, he apparently fears a "potential power struggle" with one member of the Broncos' ownership group.

"The Panthers are no longer an option for Sean Payton. And there was an issue with Payton's interview with the Broncos. Payton likes the idea of coaching Russell Wilson and having that defense but fears a potential power struggle with a member of the ownership group, source says," Maske wrote.

It was pretty much a given that Payton was only likely to go somewhere where he had even more power than he had with the New Orleans Saints - which was already considerable. If the Broncos aren't willing or able to give it to him, there's a good chance he simply won't coach this year.

With the Panthers hiring Reich, there are four remaining head coaching openings out there: The Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

Aside from the Broncos, the Cardinals are the only team that appear to have any level of stability in their quarterback situation. But other than that, none of the other options are that appealing for an established coach looking to immediately contend.

Will Sean Payton wind up taking a head coaching job this year? If not the Broncos, where will he go instead?