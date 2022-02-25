FOX is in desperate need of a new partner to place alongside Joe Buck following Troy Aikman’s departure to ESPN. Could former Saints head coach Sean Payton be the man for the job? He’s reportedly began negotiations with FOX for the job.

“BREAKING: Sean Payton negotiating with @foxsports,” tweeted Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. “The former Super Bowl-winning New Orleans @Saints coach could potentially succeed @TroyAikman as network’s No. 1 game analyst alongside Joe @Buck.”

The second Sean Payton retired there was speculation he’d end up in the TV business. Aikman’s new deal with ESPN has opened the door for the former NFL head coach. It was basically inevitable.

“at Radio Row, Sean Payton told me he was looking forward to exploring broadcasting — which he called ‘a new chapter,'” tweeted Ashley Nicole Moss of SI.com. “didn’t write off returning back to coaching in ‘a few years’ though. (also, he was incredible on camera!)”

Some aren’t exactly excited about Sean Payton getting such an exclusive position with his lack of broadcasting credentials, though.

Bill Simmons, in particular, doesn’t think it’s going to work out too well.

“are we sure Sean Payton will be a good NFL announcer or studio guy? Can’t remember ever being wowed by his interviews, press conferences, etc,” Simmons tweeted. “What am I missing? Def not a no brainer like Romo/Rivers. Also our last good coach turned talking head…Jimmy Johnson?”

If a deal can get completed, Sean Payton is expected to make around $10 million per year working for Fox Sports.

“Sources told FOS that Payton could expect a contract worth $10 million annually,” McCarthy wrote, via Front Office Sports.

