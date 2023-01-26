Sean Payton Reportedly Meeting With NFL Owner Thursday

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is reportedly meeting with an NFL owner today.

"Sean Payton has been on-site interviewing with the Cardinals for much of the day, per source. He’s currently eating lunch with owner Michael Bidwill and GM Monti Ossenfort," reporter Kyle Odegard said.

The news comes after one of the teams in the Sean Payton sweepstakes opted for a different coach. The Carolina Panthers hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich earlier today.

Not long later, a report emerged suggesting Payton's interview with the Denver Broncos didn't go too well either.

"The Panthers are no longer an option for Sean Payton," NFL reporter Mark Maske said. "And there was an issue with Payton's interview with the Broncos. Payton likes the idea of coaching Russell Wilson and having that defense but fears a potential power struggle with a member of the ownership group, source says."

As the days move on, it seems like Sean Payton is more likely to remain as a studio analyst instead of a head coach.

Of course, that could all change if his meeting with the Cardinals goes well.