Sean Payton Responds To Report He Has 'Issue' With Broncos Ownership

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos appear like the best fit for Sean Payton if he wants to return to coaching right now.

However, earlier today, Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported that while Payton loves Denver, he fears a "power struggle" with a member of the Broncos ownership group. Payton has since taken it upon himself to refute that report.

Taking to Twitter, Payton asserted that there is "zero truth" to the report and said that he enjoyed his visit with the Broncos and all of their ownership group members.

"Zero truth to this. We had a great visit and @Broncos Ownership was fantastic!!" Payton wrote.

Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos truly does feel like a no-brainer. He would be joining a team that has an established quarterback and a rock solid defense that would only need a few tweaks to return to respectability if not the playoffs.

Of course, there are obstacles to Payton becoming head coach in Denver beyond mutual interest. The New Orleans Saints still control Payton's coaching rights and may demand more than the Broncos are able to give to bring him into the fold.

If there's enough interest there though, it's hard to imagine that the two sides won't find a way to get a deal done.

Will Payton be the next head coach of the Broncos?