Sean Payton Reveals 2 NFL Teams Have Reached Out

It took only a few days for a couple of NFL teams to reach out to Sean Payton.

Payton retired from his head coaching position with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week. He’s now expected to get into the TV industry for a year and may even return to the NFL in 2023.

Believe it or not, a couple of NFL teams gauged his interest in potentially returning to coaching later this year.

Payton revealed such news during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show.

“I’m not looking at that path right now,” Payton said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “I don’t think I’m finished coaching. But I was excited to get two or three calls from people in the TV industry.”

There’s a growing belief Sean Payton will return to coaching in 2023. Two teams are seen as the favorites.

The Dallas Cowboys have long been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Payton. The Raiders could be another option.

For now, it doesn’t sound like Payton is going to think much about coaching.