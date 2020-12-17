Sean Payton Reveals His First Impression Of Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in what could be a matchup of two of the league’s greatest QBs.

Patrick Mahomes will be behind center for Kansas city, while Drew Brees could return for New Orleans.

The Chiefs quarterback is only 25 years old, but he’s already on a legendary track. Mahomes is a Super Bowl champion and an MVP of the league.

Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed this week that he expected big things from Mahomes after watching his pre-NFL Draft workout.

“I felt like it was the best quarterback I had ever seen on tape in a workout,” Payton said, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. “I had done a lot of them to that point. You name it. I just thought he had that rare ability, and there was going to be a ton of upside. Man, he was real good in the meeting room. He processed the information extremely [well] — all those things you can’t see on video. That was just my instincts. I didn’t know for sure.

“But when the draft comes, you begin to think, ‘Well, there’s gotta be someone else that sees what I see.’”

That’s quite a compliment from one of the NFL’s best offensive minds.

Kansas City and New Orleans are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.