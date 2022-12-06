Sean Payton Reveals His Future Plans To Tom Brady

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sean Payton stepped down from his role with the Saints back in January. Though an official move has not been made yet, he sounds eager to get back on the sidelines.

Payton appeared on Tom Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast this week to talk about his future as a coach.

Instead of dancing around the topic, Payton revealed that he wants to coach again. He's just not sure it'll be next season.

"I think sooner than later,” Payton said. “I really enjoy the current job I have... But I think relative to coaching, though, I know that I want to coach again and it’s not really been a secret. But I wanna find the right spot. And as Tom alluded to, you know, it’s still about the people. Because when it’s all done and it’s quiet, I don’t think it’s the money or the crowd cheers or the trophies or any of that other stuff. I think it’s about the journey with the people that you really enjoy.

"So we’ll kind of see what happens. But sooner than later though, in fairness to that question. I think that, you know, if not this year, hopefully next year.”

If Payton wants to coach in 2023, the Saints would need to trade him. They'd probably receive draft compensation in return.

There are already two job openings in the NFL - the Colts and the Panthers. It's possible teams like the Broncos and Chargers make coaching changes this offseason as well.