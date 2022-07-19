Sean Payton Reveals If He Expects To Return To Coaching

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Just a few months ago, longtime New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced he was stepping away from the game of football.

He didn't exactly announce his retirement, but made it clear he needed to take some time away from the league. Not long after his announcement, Payton was linked to the Miami Dolphins - where he would reportedly team up with Tom Brady.

That didn't end up happening, but Payton will continue to be a hot commodity in coaching searches in the coming years. Will he ever get back into the game?

He thinks so.

Here's what he told USA Today's Jarrett Beal:

“Ultimately, do I think I’ll get back in? Sure,” Payton said. “There’s no way to predict who that club might be. Usually, there are about six openings every year. If there’s a right fit somewhere, that ultimately will depend on several factors.”

For now, Payton said he's looking forward to his new deal with FOX.

“I’m really excited about Fox and working with the crew,” Payton said. “It’s going to be a great experience. I’m looking forward to being on the other side.”

