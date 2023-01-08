Sean Payton Reveals The 1 Thing That Matters Most To Him

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sean Payton is going to be the most sought-after coach during the coaching carousel this offseason.

Payton is one year removed from stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, but still has two years left on his contract. That means that any team who wants to hire him will have to trade for him.

Right now, the Saints want a first-round pick, plus a little more on return, per multiple reports.

Even though teams can't fully interview Payton, that doesn't mean he hasn't had preliminary conversations. He said on FOX during its pregame show that he's already spoken to Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton.

After that, he confirmed that good ownership and front office matter the most to him when he's considering another head-coaching gig.

That answer makes sense because a coach usually wants to go to a team that has a good track record of not letting coaches go super quick.

Will Payton get back into coaching next season or will he stay as an analyst?