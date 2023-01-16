Sean Payton Reveals What It'll Take To Trade For Him

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sean Payton remains the biggest name on the market when it comes to filling one of several NFL head coaching vacancies this offseason.

During his regular appearance on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd, Payton opened up a bit about what it would take for a team to acquire him via trade with the Saints.

Telling the syndicated radio host that he's been in contact with New Orleans GM Mickey Loomis and trade compensation would likely be "a mid-to-late first-round pick."

That could reportedly change depending on which teams are involved, but the asking price is in that range.

Payton is expected to interview with the Panthers, Cardinals, Broncos and Texans this week as he sorts out where he would like to continue his coaching career.

The former Super Bowl champ is likely looking for a franchise where he can have a good amount of personnel control and a star quarterback to build around.