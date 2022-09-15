Sean Payton Says The NFL's Best Quarterback Is Obvious

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Now that he's no longer the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton is free to give his honest thoughts about the NFL.

Earlier this week, he was a guest on the Herd with Colin Cowherd where he made an honest admission. Cowherd brought up Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert before they face off on Thursday night.

During the conversation, Cowherd suggested there were arguments to be made about which quarterback is better. Sean Payton put those conversations to bed.

He thinks Mahomes is the best in the league.

"He's the best. There's no argument," Payton said on the show this week.

That lines up with Payton's comments about Mahomes in the past.

“I felt like it was the best quarterback I had ever seen on tape in a workout,” Payton said, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star a few years ago. “I had done a lot of them to that point. You name it. I just thought he had that rare ability, and there was going to be a ton of upside. Man, he was real good in the meeting room. He processed the information extremely [well] — all those things you can’t see on video. That was just my instincts. I didn’t know for sure."

Payton is obviously smitten with Mahomes and it's not difficult to see why.